Issue 1: Should Ohio change the way legislative maps are drawn — again?

For the third time in less than a decade, Ohio voters will consider a measure that would change how state legislative and congressional districts are drawn.

Supporters of Ohio’s Issue 1 say the constitutional amendment would stop gerrymandering — a process that manipulates the boundaries of voting districts to benefit one political party over others. At the core of their argument is that citizens, not politicians, should be in charge of the redistricting process.

But opponents say voters already approved anti-gerrymandering rules in 2015 and 2018. They argue elected officials should retain redistricting power because they’re more accountable to voters than the citizen commission that would be created if Issue 1 passes.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss what Issue 1 would do. We’ll hear from a supporter of the measure, an opponent and a reporter who’s been covering the issue.

You can read the full text of the constitutional amendment here.

Guests:

Ohio State Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville

Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

