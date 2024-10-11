Cincinnati has extra money to spend, Ky.'s AG says TikTok is duping kids, plus more top stories
Cincinnati City Council is getting a new member, and the decision is coming Friday. With Council member Reggie Harris joining the Biden administration, Council member Meeka Owens is tasked with choosing someone to complete the term. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the new appointment.
Plus, City Council has an excess from last year’s budget and some decisions to make about where to put it.
And, Kentucky’s attorney general joins a dozen states and the District of Columbia in suing TikTok. Is the social media giant deliberately keeping us hooked?
Guests:
- Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU
- Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
- Sarah Ladd, reporter, Kentucky Lantern
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Isabel Nissley, environment reporter, WVXU
