The candidates for Hamilton County auditor and treasurer talk property taxes
Many local homeowners have seen their property taxes double or triple. And Hamilton County’s auditor and treasurer have fielded many questions about those sharp increases.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to the candidates running for these two county offices, but first, we get some perspective on how property taxes are calculated and how they can be reformed.
You’ll hear the candidates in the order we recorded with them. We want to note that we reached out to the Republican candidate for Treasurer, Jeff Baker, but he did not respond to our invitations for an interview.
Guests:
- Mike Sobul, retired administrator, Ohio Department of Taxation Tax Research Division
- Tom Brinkman, Republican candidate for Hamilton County Auditor
- Jessica Miranda, auditor, Hamilton County, Democratic incumbent candidate
- Jill Schiller, treasurer, Hamilton County, Democratic incumbent candidate
