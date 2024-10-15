The nation is watching Ohio's U.S. Senate race. We'll hear why
Ohio’s U.S. Senate race is a contest between a long-time elected official and a businessman who’s never held elected office.
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Cleveland Democrat, is seeking his fourth term in the Senate.
Republican candidate Bernie Moreno, a Westlake businessman endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is campaigning to unseat Brown.
The race has been called one of the most competitive — and expensive — in the nation. The winner could help determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the candidates, the issues resonating with voters, and the stakes in the race.
Guests:
- David Niven, associate profess of political science, University of Cincinnati
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Andrew Tobias, state politics reporter, Signal Statewide
