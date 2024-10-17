What young voters are thinking of this election

What issues are most important to young voters in the 2024 election and in the presidential race?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’re live from WCET’s studio with a student audience.

For some of these students, this will be the first election where they’re eligible to vote. Others are not yet eligible.

We hear their perspectives on rising prices and college tuition, abortion and immigration ahead of Election Day.

And we hear from a panel of experts about former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. We discuss where the candidates stand on the issues and how they’re campaigning to persuade voters in these final weeks before November 5th.

Guests:

- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

- Jen Miller, executive director, League of Women Voters of Ohio

- Shane Noem, Chair, Kenton County Republican Party

- Gwen McFarlin, Chair, Hamilton County Democratic Party

