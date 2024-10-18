Ruling on ballot drop boxes, who can talk politics in Kentucky, plus more top stories
It’s official: You will have to sign paperwork before delivering another voter's ballot in Ohio. That’s the ruling made by the Ohio Supreme Court this week. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why the Secretary of State pushed for the order and why Democrats call it “voter intimidation.”
Plus, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says City Council needs to consider overhauling the replacement process for vacant seats after criticism over the latest appointment.
Then, when it comes to issues on the ballot in Kentucky, we find out why churches and private schools can make their opinions known but public schools cannot.
Guests:
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
- Jennifer Merritt, deputy editor, WVXU
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.