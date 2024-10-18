Ruling on ballot drop boxes, who can talk politics in Kentucky, plus more top stories

It’s official: You will have to sign paperwork before delivering another voter's ballot in Ohio. That’s the ruling made by the Ohio Supreme Court this week. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why the Secretary of State pushed for the order and why Democrats call it “voter intimidation.”

Plus, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says City Council needs to consider overhauling the replacement process for vacant seats after criticism over the latest appointment.

Then, when it comes to issues on the ballot in Kentucky, we find out why churches and private schools can make their opinions known but public schools cannot.

Guests:

Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Jennifer Merritt, deputy editor, WVXU

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: