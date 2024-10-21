Brick By Brick on CET focuses on solutions to complex issues

We hear a lot about how difficult it is in Greater Cincinnati for individuals and families to find the housing they need at a price they can afford. A team of public media journalists has spent months digging deep into the problem — and identifying solutions.

The regional community affairs program Brick By Brick: Solutions for a Thriving Community, brings in-depth interviews with neighbors and leaders about those solutions. It’s produced by Public Media Connect, a partnership between WCET-TV in Cincinnati and Think TV in Dayton.

On Cincinnati Edition, we meet the team and discuss stories in their first few months on air and what’s next as they examine housing in the region.

CET is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:

Ann Thompson, host and producer, Brick By Brick

Hernz Laguerre Jr, Multimedia Journalist, Brick By Brick

Mark Lammers, executive producer, Brick By Brick

