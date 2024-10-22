Is medical cannabis for children under 18 a good idea?

Ohio’s adult-use cannabis law makes clear that it does not allow anyone under the age of 21 to possess or use the drug. But the law governing the use of medical cannabis in Ohio — just like the medical cannabis law that will take effect in Kentucky in 2025 — does allow doctors to recommend cannabis for patients under 18.

How much do we know about how medical cannabis affects developing brains? Or how effective it is for children?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss those questions and explain how medical cannabis is used in some rare circumstances to treat children.

Guests:

Prasanna Ananth, MD, associate professor of pediatrics, Yale School of Medicine

Elissa Gilbert Miller, MD, chief of palliative medicine, Nemours Children’s Health

Michael Privitera, MD, professor of neurology and Epilepsy Center director, University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: