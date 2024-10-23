The origins of the jack-o-lantern, plus all your gardening questions answered
Where did the idea of carving pumpkins come from anyway? You might be surprised to hear the glorious gourds weren’t the first choice in produce for the earliest jack-o-lanterns.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to our gardening experts about this Halloween tradition. We’ll get tips for keeping our carved pumpkins looking fresh and how to grow our own for next year.
Plus, we’ll talk about what to do with your carved pumpkin after trick-or-treating time is over. And, of course, our panel of experts will take your gardening questions.
Guests:
- Kristiana Derr, manager, Turner Farm Community Garden
- Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden
- Joe Boggs, Ph.D., assistant professor of Entomology, Ohio State University, Ohio State Extension Educator for Hamilton County
- Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
