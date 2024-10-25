Neighbors have more questions about styrene leak, the fate of Frisch's, plus more top stories

Some Ohio Boards of Elections are getting a flood of challenges to voter registrations. On Cincinnati Edition, we find out what the focus of the requests are and how officials are handling all of them as we close in on Election Day.

Then, four weeks after styrene leaked from a train car in the southwest corner of Hamilton County, residents still have questions. We discuss how close they are to getting answers from the company — and the status of the federal investigation into the leak.

Plus, the fate of Frisch’s is unknown. Restaurants are closing. We’ll hear how more could be shuttered soon.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Marella Porter, anchor and reporter, Local 12 News

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

