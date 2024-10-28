Will Kentucky voters pave the way for school choice?

Dozens of states across the U.S. have some form of private school choice, according to an analysis by Education Week.

Kentucky voters will decide if the Commonwealth should join that list when they cast their ballots for or against Amendment 2.

Supporters of the constitutional amendment say passage would empower state lawmakers to craft policies that give parents more options for their children’s education.

Opponents argue passing Amendment 2 would result in laws that take tax money away from the public schools that educate the vast majority of the state’s children.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the measure would do if passed and hear from a supporter and an opponent. Then we talk with a reporter who has been covering the issue.

Guests:

Kentucky Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown

Jason Bailey, founder and executive director, Kentucky Center for Economic Policy

Sylvia Goodman, Capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

