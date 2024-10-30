Is hearing loss on the rise in younger generations?

What if earbuds could actually help you hear better? The FDA recently authorized new software that can transform Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 into inexpensive hearing aids.

According to data from the CDC , more Americans are developing hearing problems earlier in life, yet current devices and treatments can be costly, making them less accessible.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss hearing loss, treatment options and technology that can help make hearing aids more accessible.

Guests:



Daniel Sun, M.D., division director of neurotology, University of Cincinnati

Christopher Null, technology journalist, Wired

