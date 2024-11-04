'Root shock,' and the ongoing trauma from displacement that happened decades ago
The urban renewal projects that happened across the U.S. decades ago displaced families and tore apart communities.
Dr. Mindy Thompson Fullilove says that displacement also caused trauma that continues to this day.
Fullilove will be in Cincinnati to talk about her research and explain how the history of Cincinnati’s West End and the interstate project that tore through the neighborhood fit within a larger national context.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the history of displacement and its continuing impact.
Guests:
- Mindy Thompson Fullilove, M.D., social psychiatrist and author
- Alexis Kidd-Zaffer, executive director, The Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses
- Anne Delano Steinert, Ph.D., assistant professor of history, University of Cincinnati
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Dr. Fullilove will speak at the Zane L. Miller Symposium Nov. 6. The University of Cincinnati Department of History and Center for the City are presenting her talk free and open to the public at Cincinnati Museum Center’s Reakirt Auditorium. A reception will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by her talk at 6:30 p.m.
