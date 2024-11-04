Shadow banning: Are social media sites suppressing political content?
You’ve likely heard the criticism that Facebook has censored Republicans on its platform. Or that X — the company formerly known as Twitter — is giving too much voice to far-right hate speech now that Elon Musk is the owner.
But tech industry observers say there’s something else going on that’s a lot more subtle and more difficult to detect. Some call it "shadow banning."
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what posts may be hidden and why, whether shadow banning is really happening in practice, and whether it could affect the election.
Guests:
- Tatum Hunter, technology reporter, Washington Post
- Jeffrey Blevins, Ph.D., political science professor, University of Cincinnati
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.