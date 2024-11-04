What should we expect with vote counting on Election Day?
More than 68 million voters across the country have already cast their ballots this election.
So, how is the race looking so far? And how long will it take before we know the results?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how the count could unfold after the polls close on Election Day.
Guest:
- David Niven, associate professor of political science, University of Cincinnati
UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.