Results and analysis on the local races and issues

It has been a long election night for poll workers counting ballots in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. On Cincinnati Edition, we analyze the final results and the status of the big contest on everyone’s mind — the one for president.

We’ll discuss hotly contested issues on redistricting in Ohio and school choice in Kentucky, and we’ll talk to some of the winners in this year’s local races.

Guests:

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Nathan Granger, Kenton County reporter, LinkNKY

Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

