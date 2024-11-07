New effort aims to keep unsold clothing donations out of the landfill
Many of us drop off used clothing at our favorite nonprofits, hoping our old jeans and sweaters will find a new home with someone else.
But what happens when those items aren’t sold? Do our donations end up in the landfill?
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about a new effort to recycle textiles that Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries doesn’t sell in its stores. And we’ll hear about a University of Cincinnati sustainable design program.
Guests:
- Wesley Beisel, student lead, University of Cincinnati Sustainable Fashion Initiative
- Mark Hiemstra, president and CEO, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries
- James Magee, soft goods and salvage supervisor, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries
