New effort aims to keep unsold clothing donations out of the landfill

Many of us drop off used clothing at our favorite nonprofits, hoping our old jeans and sweaters will find a new home with someone else.

But what happens when those items aren’t sold? Do our donations end up in the landfill?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about a new effort to recycle textiles that Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries doesn’t sell in its stores. And we’ll hear about a University of Cincinnati sustainable design program.

Guests:

Wesley Beisel, student lead, University of Cincinnati Sustainable Fashion Initiative

Mark Hiemstra, president and CEO, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

James Magee, soft goods and salvage supervisor, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio

