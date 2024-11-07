© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Environment
Cincinnati Edition

New effort aims to keep unsold clothing donations out of the landfill

Published November 7, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
a folded pile of polo shirts lays on a white table
Lena Kudryavtseva
/
Unsplash

Many of us drop off used clothing at our favorite nonprofits, hoping our old jeans and sweaters will find a new home with someone else.

But what happens when those items aren’t sold? Do our donations end up in the landfill?

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk about a new effort to recycle textiles that Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries doesn’t sell in its stores. And we’ll hear about a University of Cincinnati sustainable design program.

Guests:

  • Wesley Beisel, student lead, University of Cincinnati Sustainable Fashion Initiative
  • Mark Hiemstra, president and CEO, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries
  • James Magee, soft goods and salvage supervisor, Ohio Valley Goodwill Industries

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio

