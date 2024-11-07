Are women less likely to be diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries?

There is a gender gap in brain injury detection. Concussions and other forms of traumatic brain injuries are often associated with male athletes, yet women suffer from them, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about traumatic brain injury, the signs and symptoms and how to reduce your risk.

Guests:



Brandon Foreman, MD, associate professor of clinical, associate director, Neurocritical Care Research, University of Cincinnati

Rachel Ramirez, director of health and disability programs and founder of the Center on Partner-Inflicted Brain Injury, Ohio Domestic Violence Network

