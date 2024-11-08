Big Mac Bridge fire, which NKY cities passed medical marijuana, plus more top stories

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency after a huge, destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. The fire has shut down the entire southbound side of the bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the repairs needed to re-open the highway.

Then, some Cincinnati School Board members expressed concern about a major plan to move students and address overcrowding.

And a number of Northern Kentucky cities voted to allow medical marijuana sales in 2025. We’ll discuss where and the next steps.

Guests:

-Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered Host, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and long-form reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show:

