Big Mac Bridge fire, which NKY cities passed medical marijuana, plus more top stories
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency after a huge, destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. The fire has shut down the entire southbound side of the bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the repairs needed to re-open the highway.
Then, some Cincinnati School Board members expressed concern about a major plan to move students and address overcrowding.
And a number of Northern Kentucky cities voted to allow medical marijuana sales in 2025. We’ll discuss where and the next steps.
Guests:
- -Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Bill Rinehart, reporter and All Things Considered Host, WVXU
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Nick Swartsell, general assignment and long-form reporter, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.