Cincinnati Edition

Big Mac Bridge fire, which NKY cities passed medical marijuana, plus more top stories

Published November 8, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency after a huge, destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. The fire has shut down the entire southbound side of the bridge. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the repairs needed to re-open the highway.

Then, some Cincinnati School Board members expressed concern about a major plan to move students and address overcrowding.

And a number of Northern Kentucky cities voted to allow medical marijuana sales in 2025. We’ll discuss where and the next steps.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
