People touched by mental illness share their stories in new book

What do words mean to you? Do they have the power to heal? Has telling your own story in your own voice changed your life?

For Rick, he told the story of the day his mother took him on a trip. It would take years to return.

Rick is one of the members of Queen City Clubhouse who worked on writing short memoirs in collaboration with students from the University of Cincinnati.

The stories are published in a book titled “Our Stories: Narratives of Strength Through Mental Illness from Queen City Clubhouse.”

On Cincinnati Edition we discuss the book, the Clubhouse and how the participants see their roles in mental health care.

Guests:

- Rick, Queen City Clubhouse Member

- Anna Benedict, founder, Our Stories Project

- Henry (Raffles) Cowan, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, Michigan State University

