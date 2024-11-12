Cincinnati Archdiocese explains why it cut ties with Girl Scouts, and parents respond
The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is ending its longstanding partnership with the Girl Scouts.
Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr announced the decision late last month, writing that scouting is “fundamentally good” but that the church disagrees with the Girl Scouts’ stance on “sexual and gender ideology.”
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with representatives of the archdiocese about the decision and hear from parents involved with the Girl Scouts about their reactions.
Guests:
- Ashley Theuring, Ph.D., scholar, lay-Catholic and lifelong Girl Scout
- Laura Smith, Girl Scouts troop leader
- Jennifer Schack, director of media relations, Archdiocese of Cincinnati
- Mike Schafer, director of communication and evangelization, Archdiocese of Cincinnati
The Catholic Committee of Girl Scouts of Western Ohio has scheduled a Mass in Solidarity for all Catholic Girl Scout leaders, scouts, parents, alums and supporters at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati. Scouts are asked to wear their uniforms, vests, sashes or smocks.
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.