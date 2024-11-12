Could body roundness index replace BMI?
Could a new health metric better measure body fat and diagnose obesity in adults?
For decades, the body mass index, or BMI, has been a widely used medical screening tool to measure a patient’s overall health. Medical experts from the American Medical Association pointed out some of the metric’s shortcomings. However, a recent paper published in JAMA Network Open reported that the body roundness index, or BRI, shows promise as a better predictor of mortality in adults.
On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll learn more about the body roundness index and what it measures, plus we'll ask whether BRI is even an improvement on BMI.
Guests:
- Malti Vij, MD, adjunct assistant professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Cincinnati
- Inuk Zandvakili, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor in the division of digestive diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Cincinnati
The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.
