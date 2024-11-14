Chefs share their recipes for 'resourceful' cooking

Many of us are looking to cut back on spending at the grocery and on dining out. Getting better at cooking at home can help, but with grocery prices high, making sure nothing goes to waste can be important.

The EPA estimates almost 40% of food produced in the U.S. ends up getting thrown away. But making use of ingredients even if they are past their prime could be better for your budget and the environment.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with local chefs about resourceful cooking, making use of what’s sitting in the back of your fridge and how to cook reimagined meals with leftover takeout and more.

Guests:

Miranda Maszk, chief culinary and operations officer, LaSoupe

Leigh Gorman, culinary education chef instructor, LaSoupe

Ebony Williams, owner, Flavors of the Isle

