Who will replace JD Vance, Householder wants a pardon, plus more top stories

Candidates are vying to replace Vice President-elect JD Vance in the Senate. But only one person will have the say. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the potential contenders.

And, Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy could be moving to D.C. to team up with Elon Musk on government efficiency. Musk has floated plans for federal spending cuts; we’ll discuss what that entails.

Then, ex-Ohio Speaker Larry Householder is seeking an audience with the president-elect. His lawyer says he’s looking for a pardon on his 20-year prison sentence.

Guests:

Haley BeMiller, politics reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Andrew Tobias, state politics reporter, Signal Statewide

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: