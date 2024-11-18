Why can it be so tough to find health care for adults with disabilities?
All of us need to go to the doctor from time to time.
But for adults with disabilities, finding a medical provider can be a challenge.
A 2022 study found some doctors try to avoid treating patients with disabilities because of feeling overwhelmed and inadequately reimbursed for accommodations they need to provide.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the challenges patients face and the expansion of a center in Cincinnati that offers more accessible care.
Guests:
- Lauren Wang, MD, center director, Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities, UC Health
- Emily Kendall, co-founder and president, Empower Me Living
- Brittany Hand, Ph.D., associate professor, division of general internal medicine, The Ohio State University
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.