Why can it be so tough to find health care for adults with disabilities?

All of us need to go to the doctor from time to time.

But for adults with disabilities, finding a medical provider can be a challenge.

A 2022 study found some doctors try to avoid treating patients with disabilities because of feeling overwhelmed and inadequately reimbursed for accommodations they need to provide.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the challenges patients face and the expansion of a center in Cincinnati that offers more accessible care.

Guests:

Lauren Wang, MD, center director, Timothy Freeman, MD, Center for Developmental Disabilities, UC Health

Emily Kendall, co-founder and president, Empower Me Living

Brittany Hand, Ph.D., associate professor, division of general internal medicine, The Ohio State University

UC is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

