Bringing mindfulness and music into the classroom

Does music have the power to heal the heart and quiet the soul? The musicians with The Well are bringing symphonies into the classroom to connect with students.

This summer the group worked with UpSpring to collaborate with students experiencing homelessness. The group created a short documentary, and a live performance at The Well on Nov. 23 will feature collaborating musicians from the Antigone Music Collective.

Guests:



Bryce Kessler, director of music and programming, The Well

Amelia Korbitz, executive director, Antigone Music Collective

Katie Jensen, development and marketing director, UpSpring

