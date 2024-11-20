Neighbors pushing for historic designation in North Avondale

North Avondale is lined with grand homes and the iconic Belvedere, which dates back 98 years. Now neighborhood leaders are worried some of the character and charm could be lost in Cincinnati’s Connected Communities policy.

Dawn Johnson, president of the North Avondale Neighborhood Association, is leading an effort to designate a portion of the neighborhood as a historic district.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what this would mean for preservation in North Avondale and how new development and affordable housing would factor into this plan if approved by Cincinnati City Council.

Guests:

Dawn Johnson, president, North Avondale Neighborhood Association

Jan-Michele Kearney, vice mayor, City of Cincinnati

Beth Johnson, executive director, Cincinnati Preservation

