Price tag of a new arena, more bridge damage revealed, plus more top stories

The owner of Heritage Bank Center is taking issue with a new study which has identified potential sites for a new arena. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss why the current arena owner says the riverfront is the right site for construction, plus what the study says a new arena would cost.

A fire earlier this month caused more damage to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge than previously thought. The Ohio Department of Transportation now says the left side of northbound I-471 will need to remain closed until repairs are complete on that side of the bridge. We'll hear what the next steps are before demolition can even begin.

Plus, an unscheduled vote electing the new superintendent caught some Cincinnati Public Schools families by surprise. The move comes as a massive proposal to restructure schools is being debated. We’ll discuss the split vote and the changes being considered to the restructuring plan.

Guests:

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Nick Swartsell, general assignment and longform reporter, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Ways to listen to this show: