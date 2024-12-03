© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Education
Cincinnati Edition

CPS considers sweeping changes to address enrollment and overcrowding

Published December 3, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
Cincinnati Public Schools Education Center in Corryville.
Jennifer Merritt
/
WVXU
Cincinnati Public Schools is struggling with overcrowding in some schools and under-enrollment in others. But a plan to merge several schools faces critical questions.

The proposed plan could move student at nearly 30 schools to new buildings next fall. During last month’s Board of Education meeting, administrators presented changes to the initial plan to make the transition more manageable.

Now the Board could vote on whether to approve the plan Dec 9.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to the Board president about the proposed changes and feedback Board members have received from CPS families.

Guest:

  • Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
