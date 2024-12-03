CPS considers sweeping changes to address enrollment and overcrowding

Cincinnati Public Schools is struggling with overcrowding in some schools and under-enrollment in others. But a plan to merge several schools faces critical questions.

The proposed plan could move student at nearly 30 schools to new buildings next fall. During last month’s Board of Education meeting, administrators presented changes to the initial plan to make the transition more manageable.

Now the Board could vote on whether to approve the plan Dec 9.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk to the Board president about the proposed changes and feedback Board members have received from CPS families.

Guest:

Eve Bolton, president, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education

Ways to listen to this show: