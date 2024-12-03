Investigation probes how Ohio police search for missing people

Across Ohio, 1,000 or more people are missing on any given day.

These are sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters and dear friends.

And many remain missing for weeks, months or even years after they first disappeared.

An investigation by The Columbus Dispatch — including dozens of interviews and a review of thousands of records — found police rarely use all the tools they have at their disposal to locate missing Ohio residents.

The Columbus Dispatch has also compiled information on reporting missing persons.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the paper’s investigation and the state’s system for investigating missing persons reports.

Guests:

Denae King, underserved communities reporter, The Columbus Dispatch

Max Filby, investigative reporter, The Columbus Dispatch

Austin Deller, whose father vanished in 2014

The entire Columbus Dispatch investigation is available online.

Ways to listen to this show: