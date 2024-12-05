© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
The story behind the Shillito's Elves

Published December 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
A scene from the Shillito's Elves display in Mariemont owned by Bill Spinnenweber.
A scene from the Shillito's Elves display in Mariemont owned by Bill Spinnenweber.

If you grew up with the Shillito’s Elves, the magic of their mechanics probably enchanted your holidays during the hustle and bustle of Downtown shopping. For younger generations, maybe you’re dazzled by the elves at work in Over-the-Rhine or Mariemont.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of those early displays, what happened after Shillito’s closed, and the efforts to restore and put the elves back on public display.

