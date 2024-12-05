The story behind the Shillito's Elves
If you grew up with the Shillito’s Elves, the magic of their mechanics probably enchanted your holidays during the hustle and bustle of Downtown shopping. For younger generations, maybe you’re dazzled by the elves at work in Over-the-Rhine or Mariemont.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of those early displays, what happened after Shillito’s closed, and the efforts to restore and put the elves back on public display.
Guests:
- Bill Spinnenweber, owner of the elves in Mariemont
- Mark Trierweiler, owner of the elves in the Over-the-Rhine
