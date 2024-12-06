Will cities have to contribute more to police pensions? Plus more top stories

A bill supported by law enforcement but opposed by mayors passed the Ohio House with bipartisan support. The measure would require municipalities to increase their contribution to the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund. But the legislation may not get much further and we’ll hear why on Cincinnati Edition.

Then, former Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris is leaving HUD and joining Congressman Greg Landsman’s team. What he says Biden’s priorities for housing are at the end of his term.

And, Joe Burrow has given up hopes for making the playoffs, but is there still a chance? And who’s to blame for the team’s meager season?

Guests:

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Cleveland Plain Dealer

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Richard Skinner, digital sports reporter and host of “The Skinny” podcast, Local 12 News

Ways to listen to this show:

