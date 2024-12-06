© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Will cities have to contribute more to police pensions? Plus more top stories

Published December 6, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

A bill supported by law enforcement but opposed by mayors passed the Ohio House with bipartisan support. The measure would require municipalities to increase their contribution to the Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund. But the legislation may not get much further and we’ll hear why on Cincinnati Edition.

Then, former Cincinnati City Council member Reggie Harris is leaving HUD and joining Congressman Greg Landsman’s team. What he says Biden’s priorities for housing are at the end of his term.

And, Joe Burrow has given up hopes for making the playoffs, but is there still a chance? And who’s to blame for the team’s meager season?

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET. or subscribe to our podcast.
