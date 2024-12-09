How Northern Kentucky is looking to tackle its housing shortage

Northern Kentucky has a housing shortage, and elected officials and community leaders are studying ways to address the problem.

Proposed solutions include finding ways to streamline the permitting process to build new housing, establishing a housing trust fund to help homeowners and incentives for landlords that participate in the federal Housing Choice Voucher program.

RELATED: Northern Kentucky leaders mull options for closing region’s housing gap

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the housing shortage in Northern Kentucky, its implications for the region and the solutions being considered.

Guests:

· Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery

· Wendy Smith, deputy executive director for Housing Programs, Kentucky Housing Corporation

· Wonda Winkler, president and CEO, Brighton Center

