How are police enforcing Kentucky's street camping ban?

A Kentucky ban against “street camping” has been in effect since July.

So, how are police agencies enforcing the state law?

Supporters of the law say it’s a matter of keeping communities and residents safe.

But advocates for people experiencing homelessness say locking up those who have nowhere to stay doesn’t solve the problem.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with people on both sides of the issue and hear how the state law is being enforced.

Guests:

Danielle Amrine, CEO, Welcome House

John Schickel, Kentucky State senator, Republican from Union

Drew Christian, president, Boone County Fraternal Order of Police

