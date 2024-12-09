How are police enforcing Kentucky's street camping ban?
A Kentucky ban against “street camping” has been in effect since July.
So, how are police agencies enforcing the state law?
Supporters of the law say it’s a matter of keeping communities and residents safe.
But advocates for people experiencing homelessness say locking up those who have nowhere to stay doesn’t solve the problem.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with people on both sides of the issue and hear how the state law is being enforced.
Guests:
- Danielle Amrine, CEO, Welcome House
- John Schickel, Kentucky State senator, Republican from Union
- Drew Christian, president, Boone County Fraternal Order of Police
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.