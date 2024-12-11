We talk to transportation officials about the work ahead after bridge fire
The estimates are in for repairs needed after a destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. As demolition continues, it is now estimated to cost $10 million to complete the work. Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced at the end of November that it will take until March for all the southbound lanes of I-471 to reopen.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the work ahead, how traffic is being diverted, and we answer your questions.
Guests:
- Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation District 8
- Jake Ryle, public information officer, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6
