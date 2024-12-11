© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
We talk to transportation officials about the work ahead after bridge fire

Published December 11, 2024 at 4:01 AM EST
Fire damage to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge
Ohio Department of Transportation
The estimates are in for repairs needed after a destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. As demolition continues, it is now estimated to cost $10 million to complete the work. Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced at the end of November that it will take until March for all the southbound lanes of I-471 to reopen.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the work ahead, how traffic is being diverted, and we answer your questions.

Guests:

  • Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, Ohio Department of Transportation District 8
  • Jake Ryle, public information officer, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
