From immigration to health care, we discuss priorities for the Trump administration

President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet is quickly taking shape as some nominees begin meeting with key Senators. If confirmed, his new team will be entrusted to deliver Trump’s agenda.

Among those priorities, the President-elect has made promises of mass deportations. And last week he announced he intends to nominate former border official Rodney Scott to run Customs and Border Protection. He also announced that Caleb Vitello, a longtime Immigration and Customs Enforcement official, will run the agency in an acting capacity.

Meantime, Trump wants to give broad oversight of the health care sector to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., selecting him to head the Department of Health and Human Services. RFK Jr., a vaccine skeptic, may be the latest nominee to face some trouble in the Senate where at least three Republicans appear non-committal.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss some of the priorities floated in the new administration when it comes to immigration and health care, and what they could mean locally.

Guests:

Julie Leftwich, director of international peace and security initiatives, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Nazly Mamedova, attorney, Nazly Mamedova Law

Viles Dorsainvil, executive director, Haitian Support Center

Carl Fichtenbaum, MD, vice chair for clinical research for internal medicine, University of Cincinnati

Dan Diamond, national health reporter, The Washington Post

Ways to listen to this show: