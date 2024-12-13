New information on bridge suspects, Albertsons sues Kroger, plus more top stories
Ohio lawmakers are hastily wrapping up the lame duck session with a flurry of proposed bills from expanding fracking in state parks to allowing religious instruction in public schools. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what sponsors call a “parent bill of rights” plus, a plan to extend fracking permits up to eight years.
Then, we’re learning more about the four people charged in connection with a destructive fire on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge.
Plus, Albertons sues Kroger over a failed merger. A federal judge blocked the multi-billion-dollar acquisition that would have merged the largest traditional supermarket operator with the second largest supermarket operator. We’ll discuss why Albertsons is blaming it all on Kroger.
And, Cincinnati Public Schools will move hundreds of students to different schools next year. We'll discuss what's different about the approved plan after criticism from many parents and teachers.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
