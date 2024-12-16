Does Cincinnati need a new arena? You can weigh in

Does Cincinnati need a new arena? Some business leaders and politicians say the answer is yes. And, a recent study by the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber recommends it should be built on one of two locations in downtown Cincinnati.

On Cincinnati Edition, we dig into the study, ask what a new arena would cost, and whether taxpayers would be expected to foot some of the bill.

What would it mean for Greater Cincinnati’s future? Will the public have a say about whether a new arena should be built at all? How will it be funded, and where it should go?

We ask all these questions, plus yours, starting at noon.

Guests:

Ray Harris, COO, Nederlander Company

Chris Wetterich, staff writer and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Edition invited the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber to join the show. After confirming to join us they had to cancel, citing a scheduling conflict.

