Have you added safe gun storage to your holiday to-do list?

As we visit family for the holiday and invite people into our home, we may be thinking about gifts and gathering around the dinner table. One question that may not cross our mind is safety.

When it comes to the youngest members of our family, three-quarters of fatal, unintentional shootings involve an unlocked firearm, according to the CDC. And if an older member of the family is facing a mental health crisis, access to a firearm may increase the risk for a suicide attempt.

The Cincinnati Police Department is partnering with Cincinnati City Council to offer a new temporary, voluntary out-of-home safe firearm storage program.

On Cincinnati Edition we talk with organizers about how it works and how it may help keep your loved ones safe.

Guests:

Anna Albi, Council member, Cincinnati City Council

Jan-Michele Kearney, vice mayor, Cincinnati City Council

Meera Kotagal, MD, director of trauma services, Cincinnati Children’s

