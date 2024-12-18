How to grow an indoor oasis this winter

It's cold outside, but there's plenty to do indoors for gardening enthusiasts. On Cincinnati Edition, we've got tips for keeping your houseplants happy and safe from curious pets.

Questions about holly and ivy and poinsettias are welcome.

And, we’ll discuss the newest exhibit at the Lloyd Library and Museum, “Welcome to My Jungle: In-Door Plants,” exploring the history of houseplants. The Lloyd will host a holiday open house on Dec. 21.

Guests:

Kelly Wanstrath, horticulture manager, Krohn Conservatory

Mark House, manager, Krohn Conservatory

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

