What passed and failed in the Ohio Statehouse and the history of Christmas in Cincinnati
It was a late night in the Ohio legislature on Wednesday as lawmakers rushed to pass bills. On Cincinnati Edition, religious instruction during the school day got approval, but lawmakers won’t be getting a raise. We break down what passed and failed.
Then, for school districts where levies failed, cuts are coming.
And the history of Christmas in Cincinnati. It’s the weekly news review.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
- Jeff Suess, local history writer, Cincinnati Enquirer
- Greg Hand, historian and contributor, Cincinnati Magazine
