Cincinnati Edition

What passed and failed in the Ohio Statehouse and the history of Christmas in Cincinnati

Published December 20, 2024 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

It was a late night in the Ohio legislature on Wednesday as lawmakers rushed to pass bills. On Cincinnati Edition, religious instruction during the school day got approval, but lawmakers won’t be getting a raise. We break down what passed and failed.

Then, for school districts where levies failed, cuts are coming.

And the history of Christmas in Cincinnati. It’s the weekly news review.

Guests:

- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

- Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

- Jeff Suess, local history writer, Cincinnati Enquirer

- Greg Hand, historian and contributor, Cincinnati Magazine

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
