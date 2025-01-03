A look at regional politics in 2025

The frantic post-election session wrapped with Ohio lawmakers pushing through some big bills, including one related to religious instruction during school hours. But it’s sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk awaiting a signature.

On Cincinnati Edition, we focus on regional politics for the Friday news review, including Indiana’s next governor and why a Democrat or independent couldn’t break through in the race. And we’ll see why Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie are turning on House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting

