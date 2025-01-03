© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

A look at regional politics in 2025

Published January 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The frantic post-election session wrapped with Ohio lawmakers pushing through some big bills, including one related to religious instruction during school hours. But it’s sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk awaiting a signature.

On Cincinnati Edition, we focus on regional politics for the Friday news review, including Indiana’s next governor and why a Democrat or independent couldn’t break through in the race. And we’ll see why Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie are turning on House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
