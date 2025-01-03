A look at regional politics in 2025
The frantic post-election session wrapped with Ohio lawmakers pushing through some big bills, including one related to religious instruction during school hours. But it’s sitting on Gov. Mike DeWine's desk awaiting a signature.
On Cincinnati Edition, we focus on regional politics for the Friday news review, including Indiana’s next governor and why a Democrat or independent couldn’t break through in the race. And we’ll see why Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie are turning on House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Sylvia Goodman, capital reporter, Kentucky Public Radio
- Brandon Smith, Statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting
