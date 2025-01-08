© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
See up-to-date school, business and religious closings and delays from WCPO >>
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

President-elect Trump and his priorities for Day One

Published January 8, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Former President Donald Trump, left, with Republican vice presidential then-nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, are pictured at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Evan Vucci
/
AP
Former President Donald Trump, left, with Republican vice presidential then-nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, are pictured at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

With the inauguration of a former president and the incoming administration, we look at what a second Trump presidency will mean in our region.

Plus, Vice President-elect JD Vance has minor surgery. And the clock is ticking to find his replacement in the Senate before the inauguration.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look ahead to the new priorities for a new administration, plus how it could test Congressional Republicans and the Supreme Court.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
