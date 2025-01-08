President-elect Trump and his priorities for Day One
With the inauguration of a former president and the incoming administration, we look at what a second Trump presidency will mean in our region.
Plus, Vice President-elect JD Vance has minor surgery. And the clock is ticking to find his replacement in the Senate before the inauguration.
On Cincinnati Edition, we look ahead to the new priorities for a new administration, plus how it could test Congressional Republicans and the Supreme Court.
Guests:
- Chad Pergram, senior congressional correspondent, Fox News
- Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU
