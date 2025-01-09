© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
See up-to-date school, business and religious closings and delays from WCPO >>
Education
Cincinnati Edition

The qualifications to teach in Ohio are changing

Published January 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
a young woman wears a white tee shirt and denim jacket while a stack of books and wearing a backpack
Element5 Digital
/
Unsplash

Do you know what kind of education a teacher needs in Ohio? Lawmakers recently loosened the requirements. It’s a move meant to address a teacher shortage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask what that means for students and the quality of their education. We’ll take a look at the standards and Ohio’s teacher shortage.

Guests:

  • John Hagan, member of the Ohio State Board of Education
  • Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected