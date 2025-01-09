The qualifications to teach in Ohio are changing

Do you know what kind of education a teacher needs in Ohio? Lawmakers recently loosened the requirements. It’s a move meant to address a teacher shortage.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask what that means for students and the quality of their education. We’ll take a look at the standards and Ohio’s teacher shortage.

Guests:

John Hagan, member of the Ohio State Board of Education

Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers

