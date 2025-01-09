The qualifications to teach in Ohio are changing
Do you know what kind of education a teacher needs in Ohio? Lawmakers recently loosened the requirements. It’s a move meant to address a teacher shortage.
On Cincinnati Edition, we ask what that means for students and the quality of their education. We’ll take a look at the standards and Ohio’s teacher shortage.
Guests:
- John Hagan, member of the Ohio State Board of Education
- Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.