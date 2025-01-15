Greater Cincinnati's biggest construction projects for 2025

Dozens of construction projects across Greater Cincinnati will bring major change to nearly every corner of the region this year.

From new housing for University of Cincinnati students to a massive makeover of property near the Covington riverfront, millions of dollars in developments are in the works.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss some of the biggest projects and the impact they’re expected to have.

Guests:

Tom Demeropolis, editor-in-chief, Cincinnati Business Courier

Sydney Franklin, real estate enterprise reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

