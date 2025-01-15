© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Greater Cincinnati's biggest construction projects for 2025

Published January 15, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
A map of plans for Covington's Central Riverfront neighborhood.
City of Covington
/
Provided
A map shows the different parcels at the 23 acre Central Riverfront site.

Dozens of construction projects across Greater Cincinnati will bring major change to nearly every corner of the region this year.

From new housing for University of Cincinnati students to a massive makeover of property near the Covington riverfront, millions of dollars in developments are in the works.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss some of the biggest projects and the impact they’re expected to have.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.

 

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected