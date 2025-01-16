Why did so many Greater Cincinnati restaurants close in 2024?
Last year was particularly challenging for the notoriously difficult restaurant industry in Greater Cincinnati.
More than 40 restaurants closed, according the the Cincinnati Business Courier, not including closures from local chains like Taste of Belgium and Frisch’s.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with restaurant owners and industry watchers about what made 2024 such a tough year and what’s on the horizon for 2025.
Guests:
- Jean-François Flechet, founder and CEO, Taste of Belgium
- Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita’s, Safi Wine Bar and Daylily
- John Barker, president and CEO, Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance
- Keith Pandolfi, food and dining writer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.