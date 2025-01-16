Why did so many Greater Cincinnati restaurants close in 2024?

Last year was particularly challenging for the notoriously difficult restaurant industry in Greater Cincinnati.

More than 40 restaurants closed, according the the Cincinnati Business Courier, not including closures from local chains like Taste of Belgium and Frisch’s.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with restaurant owners and industry watchers about what made 2024 such a tough year and what’s on the horizon for 2025.

Guests:

Jean-François Flechet, founder and CEO, Taste of Belgium

Jose Salazar, chef and owner, Salazar, Mita’s, Safi Wine Bar and Daylily

John Barker, president and CEO, Ohio Restaurant & Hospitality Alliance

Keith Pandolfi, food and dining writer, Cincinnati Enquirer

