Kentucky students sue the state, while Cincinnati sues a major landlord, plus more top stories

Maybe Vivek Ramaswamy is interested after all. The Republican tech entrepreneur has reportedly met with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and sources say he is interested in the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Plus, another U.S. Senate seat in Ohio has changed hands. We look at the work Sherrod Brown is pushing for as he leaves office.

Then, why students in Kentucky are suing their state, and why the city of Cincinnati is suing a major landlord for allegedly abandoning its holdings.

