© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Kentucky students sue the state, while Cincinnati sues a major landlord, plus more top stories

Published January 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Maybe Vivek Ramaswamy is interested after all. The Republican tech entrepreneur has reportedly met with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and sources say he is interested in the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Plus, another U.S. Senate seat in Ohio has changed hands. We look at the work Sherrod Brown is pushing for as he leaves office.

Then, why students in Kentucky are suing their state, and why the city of Cincinnati is suing a major landlord for allegedly abandoning its holdings.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected