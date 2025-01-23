© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics
Cincinnati Edition

Executive orders, pardons and... Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor?

Published January 23, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
a man in a gray suit, white button-up shirt and red tie speaks into a microphone held by a reporter
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy answers questions from reporters on Nov. 4, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Hours into President Donald Trump’s new administration, he got to work with a flurry of executive orders. From immigration, to Tik Tok to the WHO, we’ll discuss the far-reaching effects on the Tri-State.

Plus, the president pardons January 6th defendants, including nearly 80 people from Ohio.

And, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is sworn in as Ohio's newest U.S. senator. Will that give Vivek Ramaswamy a clearer path to make a run at governor?

Guests:

Select music in this segment is from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionJohn HustedDonald TrumpJD Vance
