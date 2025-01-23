Executive orders, pardons and... Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio governor?

Hours into President Donald Trump’s new administration, he got to work with a flurry of executive orders. From immigration, to Tik Tok to the WHO, we’ll discuss the far-reaching effects on the Tri-State.

Plus, the president pardons January 6th defendants, including nearly 80 people from Ohio.

And, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted is sworn in as Ohio's newest U.S. senator. Will that give Vivek Ramaswamy a clearer path to make a run at governor?

Guests:

Chad Pergram, senior congressional correspondent, Fox News

Howard Wilkinson, senior political analyst, WVXU

Select music in this segment is from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).

Ways to listen to this show: