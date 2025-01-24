The race for Ohio's next governor, tense stadium talks, plus more top stories
The race for Ohio governor is growing with Attorney General Dave Yost officially entering the race. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the other likely contenders.
Yost is also leading 17 other state AGs pushing for a review of the Temporary Protected Status program that allowed Haitian migrants into Springfield, Ohio.
Then, sparks fly between the Bengals and Hamilton County commissioners. Each side is accusing the other of defaulting on the 1997 stadium lease. Now the county is holding fast to its desire for a new lease.
Plus, a curious look at the “Hot Shot” convertible and the Xervac hair growth device for men. A peak in the renovated VOA Museum.
Select music from Blue Dot Sessions (www.sessions.blue).
Guests:
- -Anna Staver, Statehouse reporter, Cleveland.com
- Andrew Tobias, state politics reporter, Signal Statewide
- Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9 News
- Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier
- John Kiesewetter, media beat writer, WVXU
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.