The race for Ohio's next governor, tense stadium talks, plus more top stories

The race for Ohio governor is growing with Attorney General Dave Yost officially entering the race. On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss the other likely contenders.

Yost is also leading 17 other state AGs pushing for a review of the Temporary Protected Status program that allowed Haitian migrants into Springfield, Ohio.

Then, sparks fly between the Bengals and Hamilton County commissioners. Each side is accusing the other of defaulting on the 1997 stadium lease. Now the county is holding fast to its desire for a new lease.

Plus, a curious look at the “Hot Shot” convertible and the Xervac hair growth device for men. A peak in the renovated VOA Museum.

