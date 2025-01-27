Meet the father-daughter inventor duo working to help children with chronic illnesses

Have you dreamed of inventing something that could change the world? Or change people’s lives for the better? A father and daughter are working side by side on an invention to help children with chronic illnesses.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with both of them about their device for children with chronic respiratory conditions.

Professor Ephraim Gutmark’s many inventions have earned him national recognition and he shares this latest innovative idea with his daughter, Dr. Iris Gutmark-Little.

The University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's are financial supporters of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Guests:

Ephraim Gutmark, Ph.D., retired professor of aerospace engineering, University of Cincinnati

Iris Gutmark-Little, MD, pediatric endocrinologist, Cincinnati Children's

